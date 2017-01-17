Louisville Family Fun celebrates 7 years in the community

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the body of 2-year-old William Roberts was located Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the body of 2-year-old William Roberts was located Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. Thousands of people rallied in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to voice their concerns with the next four years under President Donald Trump. Thousands of people rallied in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to voice their concerns with the next four years under President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.