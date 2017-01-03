Louisville City Football Club says it...

Louisville City Football Club says its priority is to build stadium in Louisville

New Albany officials say they're interested in the Louisville City Football Club building a stadium in southern Indiana. The team is currently playing at Louisville Slugger Field with a lease until 2019.

