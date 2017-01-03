Louisville City Football Club says its priority is to build stadium in Louisville
New Albany officials say they're interested in the Louisville City Football Club building a stadium in southern Indiana. The team is currently playing at Louisville Slugger Field with a lease until 2019.
Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
