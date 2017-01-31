Louisville City FC releases schedule ...

Louisville City FC releases schedule for 2017 regular season

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to a news release from the American professional soccer club, the 2017 regular season will consist of 32 games, including 16 dates at Louisville Slugger Field and 16 more on the road. "After opening March 25 against Saint Louis FC, the rest of LouCity's home slate is highlighted by a pair of visits from rival FC Cincinnati on July 15 and Aug. 12," the news release states.

