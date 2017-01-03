Louisville-based abortion provider sues Ky. officials over pro-life ultrasound law
Josh Young, the man who made national headlines in 2013 after he was acquitted of murdering his stepbrother Trey Zwicker, is facing several serious charges after being arrested over the weekend.
Louisville Discussions
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|1 hr
|politically Incor...
|9
|CNN blames trump on racist torture of white kid
|2 hr
|politically Incor...
|1
|different manny eguia (May '15)
|7 hr
|Hdstone
|8
|Moving to Louisville (May '06)
|8 hr
|Spartan
|6
|is it right that a crook in jail should live be...
|8 hr
|Spartan
|2
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Spartan
|6
|heroin (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|Spartan
|6
