Louisville Artist K.Y.N.G. Debuts His New Single 'Kentucky Life'
Kentucky's newest rising artist K.Y.N.G. has released his latest single, "Kentucky Life". The song describes the regular day to day life of a Louisville native, and listeners may be surprised when they hear what it entails.
