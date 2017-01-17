Lawsuit: Middle school student assaulted in cafeteria
There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lawsuit: Middle school student assaulted in cafeteria.
The lawsuit claims a 7th grader was bullied in the school cafeteria while a school counselor was supervising the lunch. LOUISVILLE, KY A lawsuit claims a middle school student was bullied and assaulted.
#1 13 hrs ago
Post the name and address of the bully so he can get some street justice!
#3 7 hrs ago
im willing to bet it was a black on white crime, if not i will be shocked
