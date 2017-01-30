Large crowd in downtown Louisville th...

Large crowd in downtown Louisville throws support behind immigrants...

Locally, President Donald Trump executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days is being met with both praise and criticism. A rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on Monday night was a show of support for local immigrants, especially those with loved ones who are locked out of the United States.

