Labor, abortion bills get final approval from Kentucky legislature
Bills reshaping union dues and wages on public construction projects in Kentucky are on their way to becoming law after getting final approval from the state legislature on Saturday. Measures requiring ultrasounds before abortions and banning abortions more than 20 weeks into a pregnancy also easily passed during a rare weekend session of the General Assembly marked by protests from hundreds of union workers and labor organizers.
