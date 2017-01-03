Labor, abortion bills get final appro...

Labor, abortion bills get final approval from Kentucky legislature

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Bills reshaping union dues and wages on public construction projects in Kentucky are on their way to becoming law after getting final approval from the state legislature on Saturday. Measures requiring ultrasounds before abortions and banning abortions more than 20 weeks into a pregnancy also easily passed during a rare weekend session of the General Assembly marked by protests from hundreds of union workers and labor organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 3 min Daddy 8
why do ROTTEN crooks get treated better than HO... 1 hr Confederate officer 1
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 3 hr Juan Carlos 27
Portland drug dealers (Aug '15) 3 hr Foreal 5
christian ( chris) vause (chris vause). christi... 7 hr kathy lea marcum 1
Where's all the 2 ton Sally's tonight? I want a... 7 hr Growsnshade 2
Solar Power Outlawed in Louisville! 9 hr Bunch of wannabes 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC