Ky. Attorney General: WKU broke open records law in sex misconduct probes
The University of Louisville basketball team has three straight ACC wins by 20 points since losing starting point guard Quentin Snider. WDRB's Eric Crawford asks, how good can this team be? All northbound on Interstate 65 over Interstate 264 at the 134 mile marker have reopened after a crash this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger closes Old Louisville location Read Stor...
|5 min
|Bert and Ernie
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,147
|I'm a liberal, because....
|2 hr
|Politically Incor...
|6
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Bojangles
|9,243
|Two men indicted for rape in Boyle (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Kat
|13
|Heroin addict amanda
|6 hr
|Haha
|4
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|14 hr
|spartan
|111
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC