Kroger closes Old Louisville location Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Many residents in the area say they're worried about how they will get their groceries due to lack of personal transportation. "I think it's gonna hurt a lot of people I mean because this is an older neighborhood.
Gee big surprise. Detroit has had no major grocery chain in the city limits for years. When that group takes over they drive decent business out.
WDRB was reporting "from the scene" tonight. In the background you could hear sirens.
Louisville is looking more and more like Detroit and for the same reason.
Amos n Andy: I'll leave this thread after I post because your response won't be worth reading. Every word you pen is predictable, hate-filled and un-Christian and your hate weighs more with you than with anyone you're trying to hurt. I am embarrassed for you and am thankful God is forgiving, as without redemption, your soul would surely burn eternally. Of course, the burden of clarity lies upon you and I hesitate to believe you will ever live in Christ's image. God is the father of all of us and embraces our differences while you "preach" on them and try to build yourself into a false idol. I'll pray for you. Not for your safety or goodwill but for your soul.
