Kentucky governor puts Louisville at risk of losing accreditation
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is at the center of sanctions being placed on the University of Louisville by its accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's plans to appoint a new board of trustees at the University of Louisville set off alarms for the school's accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To drug addicts and alcoholics
|9 min
|Someonewhoscurious
|14
|lowes lay offs coming
|1 hr
|consumer
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|8 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,035
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|FOMOCO
|414
|CIA and Liberal media getting desperate
|12 hr
|Right Wing
|13
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|29
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|23 hr
|Confederate officer
|44
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC