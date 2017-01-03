Kentucky Auditor to examine Louisvill...

Kentucky Auditor to examine Louisville Arena Authority finances, contracts

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Kentucky's state auditor will launch an audit of the Louisville Arena Authority, evaluating whether the board that oversees the KFC Yum! Center is complying with revenue-sharing and other agreements.

