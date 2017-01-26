Jim Patterson Stadium will undergo an expansion
Speaking at the University of Louisville baseball team's Leadoff Dinner, Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich broke the news that the home of the Cardinals baseball team, Jim Patterson Stadium, will be getting a new expansion . What we keep doing on this campus is building, building, building," Jurich said.
