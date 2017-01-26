Inmate indicted for threatening to ki...

Inmate indicted for threatening to kill prosecutor

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

An Oldham County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville man already serving time with threatening the life of a prosecutor. The indictment charges Kenneth Brown, 34, with one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process and for being a persistent felony offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The muslim linda sarsour 14 min Politically Incor... 1
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 43 min Tough Guy 72
News Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L... 1 hr PayupSucka 11
heather lowery 2 hr father prime 5
Heroin addict amanda 2 hr Politically Incor... 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr Politically Incor... 2,111
wow trump 5 hr Politically Incor... 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC