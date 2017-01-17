Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump ...

Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in Louisville has big plans

There are 2 comments on the LEO Weekly story from 13 hrs ago, titled Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in Louisville has big plans. In it, LEO Weekly reports that:

The public launch of Indivisible Kentucky was a chance to vent frustrations that had been accumulating since the presidential election. "There's a lot we might disagree on, but the one thing we can agree on is stopping Donald Trump's agenda," said organizer Rev.

Amos N Andy

Radcliff, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
What a bunch of trash. What part of the Constitutional process don't you people understand? Now we have to listen to you morons whine and piss and moan for four years. The wicked witch LOST the election.

You people need jobs and to take care of your families.
Joeblow1234

Since: Oct 16

18

Louisville, KY

#2 10 hrs ago
Hilarious! Look at these people.
