Indiana man accused of robbing four Louisville businesses
According to court documents, Rivera-Morales has admitted to robbing four gas stations between Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|1 hr
|Confederate officer
|44
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|Confederate officer
|28
|Girls im horny message me asap (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|SomeoneWhoWants2Know
|10
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|lake bay boy
|2,033
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|TomBar
|413
|Emw women's clinic (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Curious
|23
|why do most HOMELESS THINK ITS BETER TO GO TO J...
|15 hr
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC