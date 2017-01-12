Indiana man accused of robbing four L...

Indiana man accused of robbing four Louisville businesses

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to court documents, Rivera-Morales has admitted to robbing four gas stations between Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 1 hr Confederate officer 44
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 1 hr Confederate officer 28
Girls im horny message me asap (Dec '15) 2 hr SomeoneWhoWants2Know 10
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr lake bay boy 2,033
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 3 hr TomBar 413
Emw women's clinic (Jan '14) 10 hr Curious 23
why do most HOMELESS THINK ITS BETER TO GO TO J... 15 hr Anonymous 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC