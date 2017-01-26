In Ky., Trump order 'devastating' toa

In Ky., Trump order 'devastating' toa

There are 1 comment on the WHAS11 story from 9 hrs ago, titled In Ky., Trump order 'devastating' toa. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order for "extreme vetting" measures aimed at temporarily halting the flow of refugees, a move that was met with dismay and anxiety in Louisville's large refugee community, whose growth stood to be sharply curtailed. It included a 120-day pause on all refugees admissions and a temporary ban impacting citizens from the majority-Muslim nations of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen until it can be determined which countries harbor the greatest threat, the Washington Post reported.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Amos N Andy

Radcliff, KY

#1 5 hrs ago
Don't let the door hit you in the backside on the way out. If you don't like it hear go home. If you stay here obey OUR laws. Learn English, take citizenship and then you have a voice. Until then, no one gives a rat's back side what you think.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 34 min Jason 4
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 46 min Tough Guy 100
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr Scotty Steiner 2,132
different manny eguia (May '15) 5 hr Oldfriend 10
mexico throwing a hissy fit 9 hr Politically Incor... 2
The muslim linda sarsour 9 hr Politically Incor... 2
women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good 9 hr Politically Incor... 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC