In Ky., Trump order 'devastating' toa

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order for "extreme vetting" measures aimed at temporarily halting the flow of refugees, a move that was met with dismay and anxiety in Louisville's large refugee community, whose growth stood to be sharply curtailed. It included a 120-day pause on all refugees admissions and a temporary ban impacting citizens from the majority-Muslim nations of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen until it can be determined which countries harbor the greatest threat, the Washington Post reported.

