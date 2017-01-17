Idina Menzel to 'Let It Go' in Louisville

Known to audiences for her work on the hit TV series Glee , the Grammy and Oscar-winning song Let It Go from the animated movie Frozen , the upcoming Beaches remake, and her star-making performance as the original Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked , Menzel will hit The Louisville Palace on Sunday, Aug. 6. Ticket prices range from $50.50 to $126 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at noon at LouisvillePalace.com and The Louisville Palace box office on South Fourth Street. They are subject to price increases.

