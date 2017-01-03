How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia T...

How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Streaming, channel information and more

Louisville hits the road Saturday to take on Georgia Tech in a 2 p.m. contest that will once again be televised by the ACC Network. For Louisvillians, that means you'll be able to find the game on WHAS-11 .

