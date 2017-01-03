HGTV 'House Hunters' in Louisville on Monday Read Story Kirby Adams, Courier-Journal
Bobbie Ramsey and her son Dean Ferguson hunt for a new home in Louisville on HGTV "House Hunters" Monday, Jan. 9 The episode follows Bobbie Ramsey's search for a place to call home as she returns to her hometown of Louisville after living in Chicago. Ramsey enlists her grown son, Dean Ferguson, to help her hunt for the perfect mix of move-in ready and old-world charm on a $350,000 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is it right that a crook in jail should live be...
|6 hr
|Confederate officer
|1
|why should HOMELESSNESS BE A CRIME?
|6 hr
|Confederate officer
|5
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|rick pentecost
|1,920
|heroin (Jul '13)
|22 hr
|Justsayno
|4
|Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|Dude
|3
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|fatgirls rock
|21
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|23 hr
|bergdahl
|2,021
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC