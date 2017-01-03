HGTV 'House Hunters' in Louisville on Monday Read Story Kirby Adams, Courier-Journal

Bobbie Ramsey and her son Dean Ferguson hunt for a new home in Louisville on HGTV "House Hunters" Monday, Jan. 9 The episode follows Bobbie Ramsey's search for a place to call home as she returns to her hometown of Louisville after living in Chicago. Ramsey enlists her grown son, Dean Ferguson, to help her hunt for the perfect mix of move-in ready and old-world charm on a $350,000 budget.

