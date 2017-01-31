Handgun and ammunition clip found wit...

Handgun and ammunition clip found with 8th grade students at Conway Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A rally in downtown Louisville on Monday night in response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration brought thousands of people to the Muhammad Ali Center. A rally in downtown Louisville on Monday night in response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration brought thousands of people to the Muhammad Ali Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 1 hr scotty steiner 14
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr scotty steiner 2,158
Katie Frederick 1 hr Lou24u 4
Mother says Â“ Only Lower-Class People ExposeÂ… (May '07) 5 hr Update anyone 112
Swingers Clubs in the Area 5 hr Louky247bbb 12
News Large crowd in downtown Louisville throws suppo... 7 hr Joeblow1234 1
heres liberal logic 8 hr Politically Incor... 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC