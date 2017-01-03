Halfway house escapee from Louisville caught in Grant Co.
A man who escaped from the Dismas Charities halfway house in Louisville is now in jail after being caught in Grant County. A Kentucky State Police Trooper stopped a 2003 Honda Odyssey in the Crittenden area at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
