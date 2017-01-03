Halfway house escapee from Louisville...

Halfway house escapee from Louisville caught in Grant Co.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A man who escaped from the Dismas Charities halfway house in Louisville is now in jail after being caught in Grant County. A Kentucky State Police Trooper stopped a 2003 Honda Odyssey in the Crittenden area at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA and Liberal media getting desperate 8 min Forward Observer 7
no news 31 min ANTITHEIST 3
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 1 hr Right Wing 37
what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail? 2 hr Appollyon 13
Peace to the Ville 4 hr Jeff G Schwab 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 4 hr scotty steiner 2,029
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 5 hr Anonymous 24
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,708

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC