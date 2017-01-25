Grimes calls out Trump on 'alternative fact' of voter fraud Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Kentucky secretary of state is speaking out in response to President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of 'millions' voting illegally during the November election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|33 min
|Pretty Beach
|49
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,099
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|1 hr
|Tom
|3
|Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L...
|1 hr
|Motherbear
|3
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|2 hr
|Eyeroll
|80
|Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation i...
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|LMPD makes homicide arrest (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|wiston9000
|129
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC