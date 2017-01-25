Grimes calls out Trump on 'alternativ...

Grimes calls out Trump on 'alternative fact' of voter fraud Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Kentucky secretary of state is speaking out in response to President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of 'millions' voting illegally during the November election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 33 min Pretty Beach 49
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr Politically Incor... 2,099
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 1 hr Tom 3
News Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L... 1 hr Motherbear 3
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 2 hr Eyeroll 80
News Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation i... 3 hr Politically Incor... 2
News LMPD makes homicide arrest (Feb '09) 7 hr wiston9000 129
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC