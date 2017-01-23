Great-Day-Live 6 mins ago 12:21 p.m.L...

Great-Day-Live 6 mins ago 12:21 p.m.Legacy of Black Louisville comes alive with weekend tribute

Ken Clay, author of "Two Centuries of Black Louisville," talks about the history of Louisville's Walnut Street, showcased in the music and art of "Celebrating the Legacy of Black Louisville." The kickoff event is Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

Louisville, KY

