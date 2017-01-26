Great-Day-Live 50 mins ago 11:52 a.m....

Great-Day-Live 50 mins ago 11:52 a.m.We investigate Louisville's new FBI Special Agent in Charge

Amy Hess is a Jeffersonville native who's been with the FBI since the early 1990's, and recently moved back to take over the Louisville division. The FBI Louisville Division is located at 12401 Sycamore Station Place in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

