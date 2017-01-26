Great-Day-Live 50 mins ago 11:52 a.m.We investigate Louisville's new FBI Special Agent in Charge
Amy Hess is a Jeffersonville native who's been with the FBI since the early 1990's, and recently moved back to take over the Louisville division. The FBI Louisville Division is located at 12401 Sycamore Station Place in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|1 hr
|Tough Guy
|82
|Subs
|2 hr
|Thatgirl398
|7
|Faculty meet with WKU president candidate for f...
|2 hr
|Zero
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,121
|women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good
|4 hr
|SickofWomen
|1
|Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L...
|6 hr
|A_Pilgrim
|20
|Add a Word. Drop a Word........... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|2twisted
|1,603
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC