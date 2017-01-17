Great-Day-Live 18 mins ago 1:38 p.m.Hand-crafted friendship bracelets ...
Side By Side Studio is a non-profit art studio located at 2528 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. From 1:00 to 3:00 PM on MLK Day, they invite you to join them in making friendship bracelets for members of the Americana Community.
