General Assembly: New GOP majority se...

General Assembly: New GOP majority seeks restrictions on abortion, labor unions

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Republicans have signaled their new era of complete control of both chambers of the General Assembly by introducing bills restricting abortion and limiting labor unions. The newly-renamed and configured House Economic Development and Workforce Development takes up right-to-work and prevailing wage legislation when it convenes Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 14 min lake bay boy 2,020
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School security guards ... 4 hr Right Wing 3
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 4 hr Forward Observer 46
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 5 hr yep 33
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 8 hr DestinFloria 466
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 16 hr Indian 11
why should HOMELESSNESS BE A CRIME? 16 hr Confederate officer 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,498 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,875

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC