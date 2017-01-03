General Assembly: New GOP majority seeks restrictions on abortion, labor unions
Republicans have signaled their new era of complete control of both chambers of the General Assembly by introducing bills restricting abortion and limiting labor unions. The newly-renamed and configured House Economic Development and Workforce Development takes up right-to-work and prevailing wage legislation when it convenes Wednesday afternoon.
