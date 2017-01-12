Four Star Offensive Lineman Caleb Cha...

Four Star Offensive Lineman Caleb Chandler Commits

Caleb Chandler, a 6'5, 310 pound offensive lineman out of Jefferson Georgia became Louisville's third highly rated offensive line commitment for the 2017 recruiting class due to be signed in little over two weeks. Chandler, who is wrapping up an official visit to the Cardinals as of this posting, tweeted from him personal account confirmation of his commitment: Chandler is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Scout.com.

