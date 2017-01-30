Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Villanova lost. Kansas lost. Kentucky, UCLA, Florida State and North Carolina lost, too.
|Perry Shananaquet (Dec '10)
|39 min
|Gettingrich
|2
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|1 hr
|Ben
|12
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|2 hr
|Snow baby75
|114
|Shar-Pei Puppies (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|hitmasthe
|15
|Kroger closes Old Louisville location Read Stor...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|love trump
|4 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|5 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,150
