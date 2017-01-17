Former University of Louisville running back LJ Scott confirms his transfer to EKU
Former Cardinal running back LJ Scott announced via Instagram after the regular season concluded that he would finish out his collegiate career elsewhere. He did not announce where that would be, but it looks like we now have that answered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springfield community seeking to bring new VA h...
|4 hr
|Sickened
|1
|Whayn Supply
|7 hr
|moretocome
|1
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|9 hr
|makes sense to me
|32
|Candace Stevens Hall (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|EIIa
|4
|Louisville Video-Game Artist Brings LGBTQ Chara...
|12 hr
|Gremlin
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|18 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,080
|Looking
|Sat
|One more night
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC