Former University of Louisville running back LJ Scott confirms his transfer to EKU

7 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

Former Cardinal running back LJ Scott announced via Instagram after the regular season concluded that he would finish out his collegiate career elsewhere. He did not announce where that would be, but it looks like we now have that answered.

Louisville, KY

