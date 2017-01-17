Former Louisville mayor named Bellarmine executive in residence
Jerry Abramson, who most recently served as President Obama's Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, will become an Executive in Residence at Bellarmine University. Abramson will teach courses on leadership and civics said Dr. Doris Tegart, Bellarmine's interim president, and be available as a guest lecturer in other classes.
