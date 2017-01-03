Flu cases 'sharply' on rise in Louisv...

Flu cases 'sharply' on rise in Louisville

Health officials are urging Louisville residents to get their flu shots after a report of 20 confirmed cases in just the last two weeks. In the last week of December, "there were 10 laboratory-confirmed cases, and already this week there have been another 10 confirmed cases," according to the city's health department.

