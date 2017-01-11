FBI allegedly paid KY Geek Squad empl...

FBI allegedly paid KY Geek Squad employees to search for child porn

New legal documents filed in California show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees to inform them of child pornography found on computers. LOUISVILLE, KY New legal documents show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees at its central U.S. hub in Brooks, Ky., to inform them of child pornography found on computers.

