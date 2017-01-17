Family of man pulled from pond after ...

Family of man pulled from pond after police foot chase talks Read Story Michaela MacDonald

There are 9 comments on the WHAS11 story from 18 hrs ago, titled Family of man pulled from pond after police foot chase talks Read Story Michaela MacDonald. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man's body was pulled from a Shepherdsville pond after a police foot chase. Police say 28-year old Shawn Gabaree matched the description of a suspect from a burglary on Landmark Court.

Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#1 17 hrs ago
"Until he done went into the water." Real brain surgeon there.

Let's see, run from the cops, can't swim and then jump in the water.

Thankfully no police officer was injured chasing this moron.
Justiceleague

United States

#2 16 hrs ago
This is a sad situation, and I'm sorry for his family. This guy robbed me blind when my family was down on our luck but he didn't deserve this. I forgave him long ago and hope others can do the same.
truth

Union City, GA

#3 14 hrs ago
Play stupid games win stupid prizes. He stole from many people who worked hard for what they got and he paid with his life he knew the risk. Just as easily could have been shot breaking into a home and no one would have Batted a eye.
Concerned

Mount Washington, KY

#4 7 hrs ago
How sure are we that this officer didn't drown him on purpose.
It doesnt seem likely that Shawn would have run into that pond on his own. He knew where that lake was and knew he couldnt swim. I hope the family doesn't just trust this medical examiner to search his body for unexplained bruising.

Judged:

2

1

1

troll king

Shepherdsville, KY

#5 3 hrs ago
@concerned Right because I am sure as he was running he told that cop he couldn't swim and that cop caught up to him and choked him enough for him to lose conscious. Are you stupid?
My take on truth

Louisville, KY

#6 3 hrs ago
Concerned wrote:
How sure are we that this officer didn't drown him on purpose.
It doesnt seem likely that Shawn would have run into that pond on his own. He knew where that lake was and knew he couldnt swim. I hope the family doesn't just trust this medical examiner to search his body for unexplained bruising.
Sure, point at the police officer. But perhaps, just maybe it was God that led the fool to his demise. Maybe it was kharma if one is inclined to believe in that. Maybe he was just a friggin thief punk that finally reaped the big payday that he sought. Regardless, the day is better. Safer.
Concerned

Mount Washington, KY

#7 2 hrs ago
My take on truth wrote:
Sure, point at the police officer. But perhaps, just maybe it was God that led the fool to his demise. Maybe it was kharma if one is inclined to believe in that. Maybe he was just a friggin thief punk that finally reaped the big payday that he sought. Regardless, the day is better. Safer.
So everybody should be happy and not ask questions.
What about the bruising on the back of his neck?
That makes me curious.
My take on truth

Louisville, KY

#8 1 hr ago
Concerned wrote:
<quoted text> So everybody should be happy and not ask questions.
What about the bruising on the back of his neck?
That makes me curious.
No, seek answers if you need them. Somewhere someone will retain belongings that are rightfully theirs because a thief is no longer thieving. That isn't a bad thing. Had the punk chosen a different path in life he may very well still be breathing. As is said, shit happens.
Concerned

Mount Washington, KY

#9 1 hr ago
My take on truth wrote:
No, seek answers if you need them. Somewhere someone will retain belongings that are rightfully theirs because a thief is no longer thieving. That isn't a bad thing. Had the punk chosen a different path in life he may very well still be breathing. As is said, shit happens.
And maybe if given his right to due process,he would have seen the error in his ways and become a more productive citizen than the one that murdered him.
