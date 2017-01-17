FAA investigating after reports of lasers pointed at planes leaving Louisville

La Grange Police say they've arrested a man after they found hundreds of photos and videos portraying child pornography on his phone, as well as videos of nude women who had no idea they were being recorded. La Grange Police say they've arrested a man after they found hundreds of photos and videos portraying child pornography on his phone, as well as videos of nude women who had no idea they were being recorded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.