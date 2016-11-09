EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother c...

EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother charged in shooting death of teen mother

There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 17 hrs ago, titled EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother charged in shooting death of teen mother. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

The brother of a Louisville teen who was shot and killed in August is charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl less than three months later. Family members of Troy Antwan Hurt confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Hurt is charged in the death of Trayona McDowell, 18. McDowell was found shot and killed at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona on November 9, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Amos N Andy

Radcliff, KY

#1 14 hrs ago
Animals.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 47 min Wow 412
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 1 hr Phoenix97 47
heroin (Jul '13) 1 hr Anonymous 5
why do ROTTEN crooks get treated better than HO... 1 hr Anonymous 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch 2 hr scotty steiner 2,023
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 12 hr Daddy 8
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 16 hr Juan Carlos 27
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC