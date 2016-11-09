EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother charged in shooting death of teen mother
There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 17 hrs ago, titled EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother charged in shooting death of teen mother. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
The brother of a Louisville teen who was shot and killed in August is charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl less than three months later. Family members of Troy Antwan Hurt confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Hurt is charged in the death of Trayona McDowell, 18. McDowell was found shot and killed at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona on November 9, 2016.
Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Animals.
|
