EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother charged in shooting death of teen mother

The brother of a Louisville teen who was shot and killed in August is charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl less than three months later. Family members of Troy Antwan Hurt confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Hurt is charged in the death of Trayona McDowell, 18. McDowell was found shot and killed at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona on November 9, 2016.

