ElderServe relocating offices to Old Louisville
ElderServe, one of Louisville's largest nonprofit organizations that provides support for seniors, is moving its offices to Old Louisville. "Moving into our own building allows us to dramatically reduce our occupancy and operating costs, ElderServe CEO Julie Guenthner said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|15 min
|lake bay boy
|2,047
|wow gays and politicians will manipulate anything
|57 min
|Politically Incor...
|1
|Trump. The first Russian elected president of U...
|1 hr
|That Guy
|3
|Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Politically Incor...
|19
|Rebecca Pivot
|Sun
|Beevus
|2
|pancreatic cancer
|Sun
|Our Lord
|5
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Angela
|30
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC