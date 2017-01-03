Education 52 mins ago 10:54 a.m.Suit: JCPS student twice sexually assaulted girl
A new lawsuit is alleging a Whitney Young Elementary School student sexually assaulted a 5-year-old classmate twice in 2016 during the school day. The suit claims the girl was digitally penetrated in January 2016, after which her mother told school administrators of the assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|rick pentecost
|1,920
|heroin (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Justsayno
|4
|Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|Dude
|3
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|fatgirls rock
|21
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|11 hr
|bergdahl
|2,021
|Dana Kinkton
|12 hr
|B to the C
|2
|steven cox (Jan '14)
|18 hr
|Billy brue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC