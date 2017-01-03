Education 52 mins ago 10:54 a.m.Suit:...

Education 52 mins ago 10:54 a.m.Suit: JCPS student twice sexually assaulted girl

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

A new lawsuit is alleging a Whitney Young Elementary School student sexually assaulted a 5-year-old classmate twice in 2016 during the school day. The suit claims the girl was digitally penetrated in January 2016, after which her mother told school administrators of the assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 9 hr rick pentecost 1,920
heroin (Jul '13) 9 hr Justsayno 4
Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15) 10 hr Dude 3
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 10 hr fatgirls rock 21
Trump for President, He will win. watch 11 hr bergdahl 2,021
Dana Kinkton 12 hr B to the C 2
steven cox (Jan '14) 18 hr Billy brue 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC