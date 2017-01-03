Eastern Parkway Project shuts down bu...

Eastern Parkway Project shuts down busy Highlands road Read Story Kayla Moody

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. A major construction project is now underway in the heart of Cherokee Triangle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 57 min Henry 30
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 1 hr Phoenix97 43
heroin (Jul '13) 2 hr Hegotit 3
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 12 hr Daddy 2
what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail? 13 hr Confederate officer 4
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... Tue BobBelcher 6
Looking 4 adult themed motel/hotel (Feb '10) Tue Dane 16
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC