Dozens protest Trump order at Louisville airport

People protest against President Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

People protest against President Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. less People protest against President Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Amos N Andy

Radcliff, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
If these people don't like it here they are free to leave. They will probably be at the airport Monday since they don't have jobs.

A nation that doesn't have control of its borders cannot remain free.

