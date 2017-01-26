Debt collection agency to open office in Louisville, create up to 433 jobs
Diversified Consultants Inc., a debt collection agency based in Jacksonville, Florida, will open an office in Louisville around April that could eventually employ 433 people. DCI will lease 40,000 square feet in the Commerce Crossings business park off Preston Highway near the Snyder Freeway, according to a news release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office.
