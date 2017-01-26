Debt collection agency to open office...

Debt collection agency to open office in Louisville, create up to 433 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Diversified Consultants Inc., a debt collection agency based in Jacksonville, Florida, will open an office in Louisville around April that could eventually employ 433 people. DCI will lease 40,000 square feet in the Commerce Crossings business park off Preston Highway near the Snyder Freeway, according to a news release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 22 min BeanMeUp 2,119
Add a Word. Drop a Word........... (Sep '10) 1 hr 2twisted 1,603
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 2 hr Tough Guy 77
News Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L... 2 hr Anonymous prime 17
heather lowery 8 hr Anonymous prime 6
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 11 hr Jjohnson 81
We are free from crazy couple 13 hr For crazy couple 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) Jan 23 Another FN 9,239
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC