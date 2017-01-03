Crime 33 mins ago 10:25 p.m.Police se...

Crime 33 mins ago 10:25 p.m.Police search for answers after Shively shooting leaves 2 injured

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Shively Police are asking for any information about two people who showed up at a gas station with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 6 hr Daddy 2
what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail? 8 hr Confederate officer 4
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 17 hr Politically Incor... 24
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... 20 hr BobBelcher 6
Looking 4 adult themed motel/hotel (Feb '10) 22 hr Dane 16
Trump for President, He will win. watch Tue scotty steiner 2,017
What's the web site for Ford Mon Katy 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,580

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC