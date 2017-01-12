Crime 29 mins ago 5:12 p.m.18-year-old charged in assault, theft of victim's cell phone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with the assault and robbery of a victim in the Russell neighborhood on Jan 12. According to police, Jermon Manion admitted to stealing the victim's cell phone at gunpoint with an accomplice around 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chestnut Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.