Crime 10 mins ago 4:22 p.m.Grayson Co. man arrested after domestic incident, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. A Grayson County man is facing assault and wanton endangerment charges following a domestic incident, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|36 min
|Right Wing
|31
|what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail?
|58 min
|Anonymous
|8
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|24
|is it right that a crook in jail should live be...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,028
|CIA and Liberal media getting desperate
|12 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|18 hr
|scotty steiner
|15
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC