CRAWFORD | Louisville confirms it wil...

CRAWFORD | Louisville confirms it will file NCAA response today

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The University of Louisville is filing its response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against its men's basketball program today, but the document is not expected to be made public until a later date. University spokesman John Karman said that the university's response will be submitted today, the deadline set by the NCAA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congressman John Yarmuth not attending the inau... 11 min Grow up 6
Crazy Pregnant White Girl 1 hr Bert and Ernie 5
Southern Assn of Colleges and Schools picked fi... 5 hr Bert and Ernie 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch 7 hr fritz the cat 2,052
"Holiday" Yesterday 16 hr Amos N Andy 3
Justice for 2 year old murdered 20 hr kentucky 6
Dumb Dumb Drummer Adam "Turd"geon arrested (Jan '15) 20 hr isabelleturgeonn 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC