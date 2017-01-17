CRAWFORD | Louisville confirms it will file NCAA response today
The University of Louisville is filing its response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against its men's basketball program today, but the document is not expected to be made public until a later date. University spokesman John Karman said that the university's response will be submitted today, the deadline set by the NCAA.
