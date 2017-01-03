Convention brings Lego fans from acro...

Convention brings Lego fans from across the country to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Kentucky Exposition Center was busy this weekend, featuring a toy we probably have all played with at one point ... Legos. One of its stars is Jonathan Lopes, who showcased some of his creations, including an 8-foot-tall model of New York City's Woolworth building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr scotty steiner 2,022
is it right that a crook in jail should live be... 10 hr Confederate officer 1
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) Sat rick pentecost 1,920
heroin (Jul '13) Sat Justsayno 4
Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15) Sat Dude 3
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) Sat fatgirls rock 21
Dana Kinkton Sat B to the C 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC