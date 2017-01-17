Champ's artistic side to be displayed...

Champ's artistic side to be displayed at Muhammad Ali Center

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Now, 15 drawings created by the boxing great are heading to the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On what would have been Ali's 75th birthday, the Neiman Foundation said Tuesday it will donate 21 works of art valued at more than $500,000 to the Ali Center.

Louisville, KY

