BWW Feature: Louisville Theatres Join 'Ghost Light' Project - Long As I Can See The Light

On a rainy January 19, at 5:30 p.m. on the steps in front of Actors Theatre of Louisville, members of the Louisville theatre community took part in launching a nation-wide initiative entitled The Ghost Light Project. Besides Actors Theatre, there were representatives from other local companies such as Kentucky Shakespeare, Looking for Lilith, The Liminal Playhouse, Theatre [502], the University of Louisville's African American Theatre Program, among others.

