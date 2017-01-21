BWW Feature: Louisville Theatres Join 'Ghost Light' Project - Long As I Can See The Light
On a rainy January 19, at 5:30 p.m. on the steps in front of Actors Theatre of Louisville, members of the Louisville theatre community took part in launching a nation-wide initiative entitled The Ghost Light Project. Besides Actors Theatre, there were representatives from other local companies such as Kentucky Shakespeare, Looking for Lilith, The Liminal Playhouse, Theatre [502], the University of Louisville's African American Theatre Program, among others.
