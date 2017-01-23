Bus driver accused of shoving, kickin...

Bus driver accused of shoving, kicking student

6 hrs ago

LOUISVILLE, KY A bus driver who allegedly grabbed a student by the back of the head and shoved him down is on probation after being suspended without pay. According to a report by Jefferson County Public Schools, video from the bus showed Mansfield shoving the student and then kicking the student while he was down on Oct. 24, 2016.

Louisville, KY

