Bus driver accused of shoving, kicking student
LOUISVILLE, KY A bus driver who allegedly grabbed a student by the back of the head and shoved him down is on probation after being suspended without pay. According to a report by Jefferson County Public Schools, video from the bus showed Mansfield shoving the student and then kicking the student while he was down on Oct. 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|41 min
|Concerned
|29
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|3 hr
|Daddy Is Hungry
|17
|Womens March what a bunch of NINNYS
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|Looking
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,085
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Another FN
|9,239
|Police in Clark Co. say body of missing 2-year-...
|17 hr
|AconcernedParent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC