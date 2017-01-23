Bond increased to $500,000 for man accused of killing girlfriend's 6-year-old son
A Louisville man charged with killing his girlfriend's 6-year-old son remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. Darrell Ditto Jr., 23, was arrested on Jan. 20, the day after his girlfriend's son was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in cardiac arrest.
